A staffing shortage at the San Mateo Medical Center forced officials to cancel a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and reschedule 180 appointments, County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email.
The county-sponsored clinic was slated to run from 4:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, but patients were informed just hours before that they would need to reschedule their appointments. Merchant said all 180 patients now have appointments for a later date despite vaccines being in high demand.
An expected but unresolved staffing shortage led to the cancelation, Merchant said. In a tweet, San Mateo County Health recommended members of the public visit myturn.ca.gov to book first, second or booster doses. A schedule of local clinics can also be found at smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar.
