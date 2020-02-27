The Peninsula’s two longtime Congresswomen are running for re-election in the spring primary against a bevy of challengers — most upstart candidates or those running grassroots campaigns.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, is running for another term representing District 14 against Pacifica resident Eric Taylor and Republican candidate Ran Petel. Former candidate Burlingame resident Cristos Goodrow suspended his campaign.
In District 18, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, is challenged in her re-election campaign by Saratoga Councilman Rishi Kumar, Republican Phil Reynolds, Libertarian Bob Goodwyn and Republican Libertarian Richard Fox.
District 14
First elected in 2008, Speier is seeking to preserve her post in Washington, D.C., where she has established herself as a devout advocate for women’s rights and staunch critic of President Donald Trump.
Petel, a financial executive, is campaigning to protect San Mateo’s economy, improve the local school system through ramped up funding and fight anti-Semitism in Congress, the nation’s schools and across the country, according to his website.
Taylor, an Army veteran and research manager at Oculus, is running on a platform to make draft legislation open source. As part of that effort, he proposed to enhance the democratic process by allowing more collaboration in crafting new laws through use of technology and software, according to his website.
District 18
Eshoo is nearing her third decade in Congress, following her election in 1992. Her legislative priorities include housing, transportation, women’s health, technology policy and opposition to Trump’s agenda, according to her government website.
Amidst his second term as a local elected official, Kumar is running a grassroots campaign seeking to improve quality of life in the district spanning from the southern tip of San Mateo County through Santa Clara County. A Democrat and fiscal moderate, he hopes to improve health care access, build the local economy and fight climate change, according to the website.
Fox has run unsuccessful campaigns targeting Eshoo’s seat since 2014. A practicing physician, Fox is seeking to cut health care costs and limit the price of living locally by removing restrictions to the free market and opposing socialism, according to his website.
According to Reynolds’ online presence, he is a “true conservative,” who seeks to restore faith in the government through advocacy for Christian values. He takes a hardline stance on immigration, favors protecting health care provided by employers and hopes to restore an emphasis on vocational training in local schools.
Goodwyn is a pilot who, according to his website, supports isolationist foreign policies, wants to limit government spending and seeks to protect abortion rights.
