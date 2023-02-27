In an effort to combat the housing crisis, South San Francisco received a state funded grant of $28.8 million for 158 affordable new homes proposed as part of an upcoming 800-unit community in the Sunshine Gardens district.
The city partnered with BRIDGE Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing developer, on plans to transform 5.9 acres of vacant land at 1051 Mission Road into a new community that will offer child care for more than 70 children, 900 parking spaces and a market hall for retail spaces, according to a press release Thursday.
“By partnering with BRIDGE Housing, we are able to bring even more affordable housing ... and transform a vacant area into usable space,” Mayor Buenaflor Nicolas said in the release while also expressing her pride in city staff for the work they’ve put into the grant application process.
The project will use approximately 1 acre of publicly accessible open space to create a public courtyard, picnic area, a small plaza connected to the market hall, adult fitness station and a children’s play area. The project embraces its proximity to the Centennial Trail by planning for improvements to the trail and access to it by building a connecting bridge from the Kaiser property and a pedestrian trail from Mission Road, according to the release.
Ken Lombard, president and CEO of BRIDGE Housing, said the state’s investment in infrastructure improvements will set an example for future transformative development which focuses on public benefits.
“We’re excited to deliver 158 affordable apartments to the South San Francisco community,” Lombard said.
More than $825.5 million of state funding was award to 58 jurisdictions through four programs to build 9,550 homes as part of a new funding approval process meant to eliminate the need for developers to submit multiple applications. A total of nearly $43 million was already granted to the county through California Multifamily Super Notice of Funding Availability.
The 71-unit Cypress Point development in Moss Beach received $17.8 million from the state and $5.5 million from the county; a 72-unit apartment proposal in Daly City was awarded $3 million to complement the county’s $9.5 million contribution and the 69-unit Eucalyptus Grove proposal in Burlingame was awarded $22 million from the state and $5.7 million from the county.
Councilmember James Coleman said he is proud of city staff for securing the largest grant in the state for affordable housing.
“South San Francisco is committed to addressing the affordable housing crisis and creating a community that everyone can afford to live in,” Coleman said.
