South San Francisco this week introduced its draft general plan, a comprehensive document that’s been in the works since 2019 that will serve as a guide for the city’s growth and development over the next two decades.
The plan lays out everything from where new housing will go, industrial and commercial developments the city intends to usher in, to how issues like noise pollution and sea level rise will be addressed. The city hopes to spend the next several months refining the document with community input before adoption later this year.
“This is our road map,” Mayor Mark Nagales said. “So we want to make sure there is buy-in from the community.”
Among the plan’s central components are goals to grow the city’s population from its current 68,300 to more than 107,000 by 2040 while improving quality of life for residents and bolstering economic opportunity, in addition to maintaining the city as a “global leader and worldwide hub of life science uses.”
To accomplish the tasks, areas near the city’s downtown will be upzoned to allow for denser residential buildings, and mixed residential and commercial structures will be encouraged along El Camino Real and in the Lindenville area. While the city’s single-family residential neighborhoods will largely remain as such, they too could see some modest density increases, specifically near thoroughfares or transit stops.
Per state law, the city will need to construct 3,950 new units of housing by 2031. The plan indicates the city will nearly double its housing stock by 2040, from its current 21,200 to 39,000. Those homes the city hopes to build are for residents across the spectrum of income levels, with plans to ramp up efforts to fund affordable housing.
More than a third of South San Francisco’s land is currently zoned for single-family homes only, with another 6% allowing multifamily buildings. Another 29% is set aside for industrial uses such as biotech and research and development campuses.
The city intends to continue to reserve the area east of Highway 101 mostly for industrial uses, however, some buildings that would mix commercial and residential space are planned to add close to 4,800 units of housing to the area. And while growing the life science sector will be a priority, also indicated is a goal to “retain businesses engaged in production, distribution, and service and repair,” those that “often provide jobs that pay above minimum wage for people without advanced degrees.”
The bulk of new development will be centered around transit stops as the city hopes to ease its reliance on single-occupancy vehicles. An emphasis is also placed on creating “complete neighborhoods” where residents can access daily needs, like shopping and recreation, without a car.
Another key priority for the city will be improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The plan notes that, as many roads in the city are unable to be expanded, “local trips … should be made by walk, bike, scooter and transit whenever possible.”
New parks could also be added, with a stated goal of all residents having “convenient access to well-maintained parks, open spaces, trails and recreational facilities.”
Community input is still being sought to shape the plan, and officials are encouraging residents to become engaged in the process in a number of ways, including submitting comments online or attending community meetings and workshops.
“It is still a work in progress,” City Manager Mike Futrell said. “We as staff absolutely welcome any opportunities to make it better, because it’s got to last for 20 years.”
The next meeting on the subject is March 8, with at least three more meetings planned through April. Visit shapessf.com for more information or to download a copy of the plan.
