Making sure a proposed 17-story life science, research and development building is connected to the community, has the right amount of parking and doesn’t impede traffic flow from Highway 101 were some of the key points discussed during a South San Francisco City Council meeting on the proposal at 121 E. Grand Ave., current site of Comfort Inn and east of the train station.

The development led by Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, proposed the 294-foot, 938,270-square-foot building with 884,600 square feet of offices. The developers’ goal for the project is to be a transit-oriented hub that can be a landmark for the residents of the city.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

