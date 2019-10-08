Let the games begin in downtown South San Francisco, said officials who blessed a proposal to convert the former Bronstein Music site into the headquarters for a media production company focused on electronic sports, or esports.
The South San Francisco Planning Commission unanimously approved the interest of Ten/o to fill the storefront at 363 Grand Ave., according to video of the meeting Thursday, Oct 3. Commissioner Sam Shihadeh recused himself from the vote, because he has property interests nearby.
Despite raising concerns over loud cheers during live gaming events and other crowd management issues, officials largely expressed enthusiasm over the chance to establish a new hub catering to a rising interest.
Noting the legacy of the Bronstein Music building, which aided the development of local musicians for generations before shuttering last year, Commissioner Robert Bernardo admired the evolution of the space to meet a modern calling.
“I just find it fascinating how we got from Bronstein’s to sort of the next generation,” he said. “I find it exciting actually.”
Vice Chair Alan Wong shared a similar sentiment, while suggesting the growing community of gamers drawn to the site could be a boon for other local eateries, bars and cafes.
“Gaming is getting big and huge and I think it will bring a different demographic to our downtown area that we may not have had before,” he said.
Focusing on media production through collaboration with online streaming sites and hosting events such as video game competitions, Ten/o is not proposed to be the video arcade of yesteryear.
Floor plans have been cleared to make way for a central room where tournaments and events can be held, said the company’s founder Chris Ceglia, while the front of the house would offer merchandise and clothing for fans of the gaming community.
Ceglia said his company plans to host video game tournaments, throw special events showcasing influencers, maintain a retail outlet and stream gaming-centric shows on websites like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.
The company built its reputation hosting remote events across the county, but Ceglia said it is now looking for a home base to host operations. Once established, he said it will likely be unique for the Peninsula, as the only other Bay Area competition is the Esports Arena in Oakland.
During popular events, Ceglia anticipated as many as 100 visitors to the business, playing games, watching competitions and socializing. On the weekends, some of the events are expected to span through the evening and into the late night, raising concerns among some officials regarding noise, loitering and other issues.
“I’m deeply concerned about the residents upstairs and the neighborhood,” said Commissioner Michelle Evans, noting the second story of the building is occupied by apartments.
Acknowledging those reservations, Ceglia said sound-proofing measures will be implemented to limit noise pollution and crowd control will be a point of emphasis to assure patrons do not act disorderly.
“I understand your concern and we are doing every measure we can,” he said. “We don’t want to be bad neighbors.”
To monitor the company’s commitment, officials agreed a condition of approval should be a requirement for representatives to return in six months after opening to gauge their success in limiting nuisances.
While some commissioners raised fears the crowds could be an issue for downtown, others viewed the chance to bring new people to Grand Avenue as an opportunity for local businesses throughout the central shopping district.
“I actually see this is a good project for Grand Avenue,” said Commissioner Alex Tzang.
Chris Fields, a member of the Bay Area gaming community, expressed confidence South San Francisco merchants would appreciate the patronage of gamers and video game enthusiasts.
“I think a lot of these places will just love the kids that come in here,” he said.
For her part, commission Chair JulieAnn Murphy shared her optimism for the future of gaming in South San Francisco.
“We don’t want to have vacancies on Grand Avenue,” she said. “And I’m so happy to see we will hopefully have lively entertainment at this location.”
