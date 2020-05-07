A woman allegedly carrying a shotgun and alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies in Half Moon Bay Tuesday evening, according to sheriff’s officials.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has since identified the suspect as Sandra Lee Harmon, 56, of Half Moon Bay, though it appears she was visiting the city. The Sheriff’s Office identified her city of residence as Eureka.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Monte Vista Lane on a report of a woman with a gun at 7:25 p.m. and ultimately located Harmon at the rear of 845 Main St., which is the new home of restaurant Pasta Moon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Harmon fired at the first deputy at the scene, and the second deputy arrived as shots were being fired. Both deputies ordered Harmon to get onto the ground, but she failed to comply, sheriff’s officials said. Somehow her gun then fell to the ground and when she reached for it, the deputies fired at Harmon, striking her, sheriff’s officials said.
Following life-saving efforts on scene, Harmon was transported in an ambulance to Stanford Hospital, where she died.
There were no injuries sustained by the deputies or anyone else, sheriff’s officials said.
The two deputies have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation, which is being handled by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal administrative review.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
