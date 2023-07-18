A high-risk registered sex offender who allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a laundromat has been appointed a doctor to examine if he is restored to competency, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Ignacio Rosendo Martinez, a 46-year-old transient, allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl, who was at a San Mateo laundromat to exchange coins with her 12-year-old sister, by bear-hugging her with his pants down and thrusting his pelvis for about 25 seconds. He is alleged to have tried to pull her into a back room. She escaped his tight grip and ran outside where she found her sister. Both went home quickly and told their mother, who called 911, according to police.
