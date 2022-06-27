Sewer rates in South San Francisco will increase by 2% next month, up to $62.75 monthly for single-family residences and $56.33 for apartments.
The July hike will be followed by 3% increases next year and the following three years, with rates eventually reaching $72 monthly for single-family residents and $65 for apartments in July 2026. The rate schedule was unanimously approved by the City Council last week.
The increase will cover rising costs to operate the service, including needed improvements to the system, according to the city. The council previously approved a five-year plan for increasing rates; the current fiscal year is the last in the plan.
Residential customers in the city pay fixed annual charges per dwelling unit while commercial customers pay based on use. Commercial rates are also set to increase by 2% next month.
South San Francisco’s rates for single-family homes this year will remain the sixth lowest out of 23 agencies providing the service in the county, according to the city, and the increase falls below the city’s average increase rate of 3.5% over the last 10 years.
Improvements to the sewer collection system includes pipe replacements, and work to the wastewater treatment plant includes fortifications against sea level rise. Work is projected to cost $50 million over the next five years.
