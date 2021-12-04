A man involved in a 2019 gang shootout at The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his involvement, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Deandre Gantt, 20, of San Francisco, was found guilty of attempted murder charges Aug. 2 after a jury trial, prosecutors said. Gantt was involved in a shootout between two San Francisco gangs that shot at each other, injuring two people. Two members of the gang groups were injured in the shooting. Gantt allegedly ran toward the rival gang and fired nine shots, prosecutors said. In early court appearances, the defense had argued that Gantt acted in self-defense when facing the rival gang at Tanforan.
The shooting caused panic and led to transit delays as BART service was stopped at the shopping center due to the shooting. The shooting in the upper-level food court caused a widespread police response.
Because of his age, he will be eligible for parole after 25 years, prosecutors said. He has credit for time served since July 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.