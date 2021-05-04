A manager of La Hacienda Market in San Mateo who allegedly sexually groped and assaulted two women working at the store and threatened to fire them if they spoke up faces multiple felony charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Fernando Martinezagustin, 43, of San Mateo, is accused of groping and digitally penetrating two women, aged 29 and 37, on separate occasions over four months in 2020 and 2021, prosecutors said. The two women were employed at the market and supervised by him. Martinezagustin then allegedly threatened to fire them or fire one of the victim’s husbands, who was employed at the store, prosecutors said. He also threatened to reveal one woman’s immigration status if she reported the assaults. One woman finally reported the crimes to police, and in calls, Martinezagustin admitted to some of the offenses, prosecutors said. His bail is set at $700,000, and he remains in custody. He faces 11 felony counts, including seven for sexual battery, three counts of digital penetration and one of making threats. His next court appearance is May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.