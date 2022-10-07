Two current and one former San Mateo Union High School District administrators will retain their credentials following a battle over alleged misconduct, after a reversal of a decision by the state credentialing body to reprimand the educators.
Former Superintendent Dr. Kevin Skelly; Dr. Kirk Black, deputy superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services; and Pamela Duszynski, Mills High School principal, faced suspensions of their education credentials due to mismanagement claims brought by a Mills High School teacher.
Following an investigation, the Committee on Credentials, the investigative arm of the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, recommended suspensions of 120 days for Duszynski, 30 days for Skelly and 14 days for Black.
But an appeals process that went all the way up to the Attorney General’s Office reversed that decision. In short, district spokesperson Laura Chalkley said in an email, Attorney General Rob Bonta referred the matter back to the CTC that then opted against prosecuting the administrators. The administrators were informed of the decision in letters dated Sept. 21.
Skelly is no longer with the district. After leading it for seven years, he retired at the end of the school year, finishing out his tenure making nearly $329,000 following a board-approved pay increase last August. Both Black and Duszynski remain employed in their district as deputy superintendent and Mills High School principal, respectively.
“We are pleased with the CTC and attorney general’s decision in this matter. Our Board of Trustees has consistently supported each of these administrators throughout this process, and we are glad to see this resolution. Each of these administrators have exemplary records of service, and we look forward to moving forward and continuing to provide a world-class education to the students of the San Mateo Union High School District,” board President Peter Hanley said.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by Patricia Petersen, a former teacher at Mills High School. In court documents, Peterson alleges administrators discouraged her from reporting a violent student who allegedly attacked the teacher and threatened to report that she had been sexually assaulted.
Petersen had suspicions the student had cheated on the test she needed to pass a class and graduate while taking it on an iPad that possessed the answer key, the lawsuit alleges. The student became enraged after Peterson attempted to arrange a time for the student to retake the test.
She further alleged the administrators attempted to sweep other issues under the rug and to silence her through intimidation. After reporting the issue to administration, the lawsuit alleged Skelly instructed Petersen to give the student a passing grade and “move on.” When she declined to cooperate, the lawsuit alleged administrators intervened and changed the grade, allowing the student to pass.
Duszynski is also accused of repeatedly urging Petersen to disregard and forgive abusive and threatening behavior by students. At the heart of the matter is administrators issuing a formal notice reprimanding Petersen for her conduct, claiming she behaved unprofessionally and failed to foster a supportive environment or support students.
When the committee initially recommended repercussions, Peterson said she felt vindicated. Now, Peterson said she’s disappointed by the attorney general’s decision, noting 24 teachers had come forward to corroborate her allegations and to bring forward their own experiences with poor conduct from the three administrators.
While the case before the CTC may be complete, Peterson said she is still pursuing her legal battle against the district, noting the core of the matter is the well-being of students.
“I’m disappointed and still seeking justice through litigation,” Peterson said. “I’m bummed that the AG’s decision condoned such practices perpetuated by the administrators. … It’s disappointing but we’ve got another case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.