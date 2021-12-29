San Mateo’s newest bike shop, Zack’s Performance Bikes, probably won’t be the go-to for lycra-clad pros on $5,000 road bikes.
The shop, which opened in downtown San Mateo last month, is focused on inclusivity, with family-friendly offerings at affordable prices. It’s also perhaps the only shop in the area embracing bike life — a growing movement credited with introducing a new generation of diverse riders to bikes.
“We’re the only ones that really promote bike life on the Peninsula,” owner Mark Nachlis said. “Bike life covers kids that are 2 years old to people that are 72 years old. It covers people who are lawyers and doctors to Hells Angels and everything in between.”
The movement is based largely around oversized BMX bikes, called Big Rippers, popularized by stunt riders in places like Harlem, Baltimore and Oakland in the 2010s and increasingly popular among young cyclists worldwide. The trendy two-wheelers produced by manufacturer SE Bikes are the bread and butter of Mark Nachlis’ operation — though he said the loosely defined subculture encompasses many bicycle styles and welcomes all riders.
Mark Nachlis’ other offerings include cruisers, inexpensive mountain and hybrid bikes, and electric bikes and scooters, mostly for under $1,500. Mark Nachlis said it was important to him to have options for the whole family without the high-end price tags found in many shops in the area. The SE bikes are mostly under $1,000.
“There’s really no one else that’s focused on family, everybody wants to hit you for two grand and above,” Mark Nachlis said, adding that he also offers used options and has helps those in need with a good deal.
The San Mateo shop is Zack’s Performance Bikes’ second location. The first Mark Nachlis opened in 2020 as a service-only shop in Belmont. Faced with a lack of space for retail, he opened his new location Nov. 20.
The shop is named after Mark Nachlis’s son, Zack Nachlis, a high school junior who helps run the business after school. Mark Nachlis and his son decided to open the store after Zack Nachlis was laid off from his job at the beginning of the pandemic as a bike mechanic at a different shop.
Mark Nachlis recalls being motivated to open his own shop partly by lower pricing on parts afforded to dealers — but quickly realized the massive demand for bikes amid the pandemic.
“We got a dealer’s account to get [Zack Nachlis] parts because he was breaking stuff right and left on his mountain bikes, his road bike,” he said.
Mark Nachlis describes his son as a master mechanic, however, Zack Nachlis said now he’s learning more about running a business than working on bikes.
The duo hope to expand the shop’s offerings to other electric mobility devices like increasingly popular Onewheels and electric skateboards.
But SE bikes remain front and center in the showroom, and Mark Nachlis said the bike life market has yet to be fully tapped on the Peninsula, noting a bike life group ride he helped sponsor in August that drew nearly 5,000 riders.
He emphasized the inclusivity such rides offer and the ability of the movement to introduce younger generations to cycling.
“When you’re in a crowd of 1,000, 1,500 people riding a bike, your socioeconomic and personal status is out the door, you’re just part of a bike life family and you’re out there together,” he said.
While the phrase carries a negative connotation for some who associate bike life with reckless riding of both bicycles and motorcycles, others see it as an alternative hobby for youth who might otherwise turn to gangs or drugs. Though Mark Nachlis acknowledges there are aspects he doesn’t condone, like dangerous stunts near oncoming traffic, he said the movement is overwhelmingly positive.
“The streets are built for everybody, just have some respect for people and go ride, that’s the premise of bike life,” he said.
Zack’s Performance Bikes’ San Mateo location is at 250 Main St. and is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.