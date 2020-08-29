A homeless man accused of violently raping a 62-year-old woman made his first court appearance Wednesday when he was arraigned on charges that could bring a life prison sentence.
Alejandro Vanegas Guevara, a 27-year-old who is believed to have ties to Redwood City, has been charged with forcible rape, rape of an unconscious woman, forcible digital penetration and kidnapping, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. He’s in custody on $6 million bail.
After raping the victim in San Mateo Aug. 5, Guevara knocked her unconscious and raped her a second time, Wagstaffe said. Guevara then attempted to conceal the victim’s unconscious body in nearby bushes, Wagstaffe added. The victim is still recovering from “serious injuries.”
Guevara’s arraignment has been delayed because he was in quarantine in jail for refusing to take a COVID-19 test. Guevara is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 9. He was assigned the Private Defender Program.
The San Mateo Police Officers Association created a fundraiser for the victim that as of last week had raised $170,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.