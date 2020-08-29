A homeless man accused of violently raping a 62-year-old woman made his first court appearance Wednesday when he was arraigned on charges that could bring a life prison sentence.

Alejandro Vanegas Guevara, a 27-year-old who is believed to have ties to Redwood City, has been charged with forcible rape, rape of an unconscious woman, forcible digital penetration and kidnapping, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. He’s in custody on $6 million bail.

After raping the victim in San Mateo Aug. 5, Guevara knocked her unconscious and raped her a second time, Wagstaffe said. Guevara then attempted to conceal the victim’s unconscious body in nearby bushes, Wagstaffe added. The victim is still recovering from “serious injuries.”

Guevara’s arraignment has been delayed because he was in quarantine in jail for refusing to take a COVID-19 test. Guevara is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 9. He was assigned the Private Defender Program.

The San Mateo Police Officers Association created a fundraiser for the victim that as of last week had raised $170,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription