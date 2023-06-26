The city of San Mateo has received $100,000 in county grant funding to help local restaurants hurt during the pandemic, with qualified businesses potentially receiving up to $5,000 in assistance.
The $100,000 will go to the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program and is a partnership with San Mateo County to allow food-serving businesses to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements, customer service and business resiliency.
“It’s a very strong, precision-based approach that will have a high impact for our restaurant businesses that have been limping along during COVID and then on top of that being subjected to predatory lawsuits,” Mayor Amourence Lee said at a June 20 council meeting.
To apply for the grants, businesses must be independently owned and operated, be a food-serving business with fewer than 15 employees, have $3 million or less in gross revenue, have a city business tax certificate, suffered hardship during the pandemic and must maintain a physical business address in the city. Applicants must also attend three technical assistance classes on complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements on space design and physical improvements. Qualified businesses can purchase accessible furniture, outdoor dining furnishings and fund parklet design costs. The city selected food-serving businesses to address outdoor dining lawsuits related to ADA accessibility. Many downtown San Mateo shops in 2022 saw a rise in lawsuits alleging parts of their business access or seating currently violate the ADA, putting owners in a bind as they decide to either settle for thousands in fees or contest in court. Many restaurants throughout the county struggled or closed during the pandemic as well.
The county is allocating around $364,000 in federal funding for its business grant program, with the cities of South San Francisco, San Bruno and San Mateo getting $100,000 each for small businesses. The city of San Mateo plans to partner with an organization to help administer the grant program, with a portion going toward grant administration.
The council unanimously approved accepting the funding from the county at its June 20 meeting.
