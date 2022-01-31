Public input gathered on San Mateo’s 2040 General Plan regarding transportation and land use policy shows broad interest in significant changes to transportation and land use to accommodate affordable housing and car alternatives.
A Jan. 22 workshop on land use and transportation policy options for San Mateo’s General Plan found the public favored significantly increased housing and alternative transit options. Residents overwhelmingly asked for policies that emphasize affordable housing, increased pedestrian and bike safety, better traffic flow near the Hillsdale Shopping Center and alternatives to cars that prioritize biking and pedestrians. Many said figuring out how to have fewer cars in San Mateo was the biggest transit issue. Most preferred significant change even if it meant tradeoffs for vehicles. San Mateo is currently facing a housing shortage and traffic issues the City Council has prioritized improving. Attendees made it clear denser housing and car alternatives were the best options moving forward.
San Mateo is picking a preferred scenario for its transportation and land use map as part of its 2040 General Plan, which details the city’s vision for the next 20 years. The General Plan provides a blueprint for policies around development and infrastructure. Different topics include housing, transportation, businesses, industry, open space, schools and the environment. After a broad public process, the city will approve its final General Plan in 2023. The land use map determines what can be built, where, and at what density. The transportation circulation map analyzes traffic conditions and needed road improvements. Currently, the city has three map alternatives for land use and transportation and is narrowing down options.
“This phase of the general plan is focused on establishing our preferred land use and circulation alternatives, but by no means are they the only two themes that will be addressed in the General Plan. We need to set this up first, and then our next phase will be opening it up to discuss the full range of issues,” Deputy Community Development Director Zach Dahl said.
Land use Alternative A proposes small change and low residential growth. Alternative B has the second-highest residential growth and spreads it across potential redevelopment areas. Alternative C had the most change to accommodate housing and affordable housing, with density near transit along the rail corridor and downtown. Most meeting participants preferred Alternative C to ensure enough affordable housing.
Circulation alternatives, which focus on transportation improvements, are also being finalized. Circulation Alternative A prioritizes pedestrian corridors and improvements and envisions a two-block pedestrian-only street downtown. Alternative B would increase and improve transit access to and from major connections in San Mateo by adding new east-west transit connections to the Hillsdale Caltrain station. It prioritizes dedicated HOV and bus lanes and improvements on El Camino Real. Alternative C combines parts of A and B and would create a pedestrian-focused downtown and include an autonomous vehicle shuttle. However, it would require significant tradeoffs like removing parking spaces or turning lanes.
The alternatives are based on 10 study areas with the potential to experience land-use changes over the next 20 years, usually near transit, aging or vacant buildings, or areas with potential redevelopment property. Some study areas include downtown, shopping centers and sections along El Camino Real.
