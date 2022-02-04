Editor,
Your Jan. 31 article covered a General Plan workshop presenting three alternatives for San Mateo’s future: least disruptive Option A (a 27% housing increase), and more aggressive options (with C exceeding 50% of 2020’s housing growth). Approximately 50 attended, yet the story reflected “the public favored significantly increased housing.” The focus on this small group suggests a slam-dunk conclusion, seemingly ignoring the on-going public survey. This is deeply concerning.
Residents have much to contemplate over and above what the workshops present. Like understanding the many developer concessions for density bonuses that can result in serious negative community impacts, or new state laws for R1 neighborhoods where zero affordable housing is required and building plans can go forward without public review (www.ourneighborhoodvoices.com). It’s important to consider all information before the public decides what it favors.
The General Plan must incorporate more housing for the future. However, residents need to consider the need for the more aggressive presented options when many have moved away from dense housing due to COVID, and it’s no secret that housing numbers issued to each city have been inflated (https://catalystsca.org/townhall/rhna/). Mayor Bonilla knows this. He sits on the RHNA Housing Methodology Committee, the folks who helped create the required housing numbers.
The city would certainly echo sentiments that the thinnest slice of our population has had its say. Perhaps your Jan. 31 article best serves to prompt those who have stayed silent to now participate. Residents, remain silent at your own peril. Learn more at: https://strivesanmateo.org/.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.