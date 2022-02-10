Editor,
Letter writers Lisa Taner (Feb. 4) and Genel Morgan (Feb. 5-6) made excellent points regarding the way the San Mateo City Council blatantly has ignored the vote of the majority of San Mateo voters who passed Measure Y’s building restrictions (Morgan’s letter) and then stating a “majority of the public favored significantly increased housing” (Taner’s letter) when according to Taner only 50 people attended a General Plan Workshop. Fifty people do not make a majority in a city of 104,000.
The arrogance that this council has shown to the voting public by ignoring the vote of the people (Measure Y) and then having the audacity to try and move forward on a General Plan with the impute of only 50 participants is an egregious abuse of their responsibilities. Unlike some cities in California who are taking a stand against Senate bills 9 and 10, the gutless San Mateo City Council, many who are Kevin Mullin wannabes, are ignoring what the public wants based on surveys that favor affordable housing but not at a cost of our quality of life.
My suggestion is to put to a vote what the residents of San Mateo want. Not what the progressives in Sacramento (and the San Mateo City Council) want. I’m sure whether one is a Democrat, Republican or independent dividing lots for the purpose of adding more “affordable” housing is something I am perfectly fine in saying “NIMBY without the majority of residents deciding, by vote, YIMBY.”
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
