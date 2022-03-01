The San Mateo Event Center and Fair launched a Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Distribution drive-thru in its East Parking Lot 8:30-10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley currently serves 400,000 people every month, a 60% increase over pre-pandemic levels.
“One of our most important commitments at the San Mateo Event Center is to support the people of the San Mateo County,” Dana Stoehr, the San Mateo County Event Center and Fair CEO, said in a press release. “We are pleased to have the resources necessary to provide support and help feed the local community in partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, which has done incredible work, particularly during these unprecedented times.”
The Second Harvest Drive-Thru will be located in the East Parking lot of the San Mateo Event Center (1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo — Gate 9).
Founded in 1974, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is one of the largest food banks in the nation. The Event Center also hosts community events such as Samaritan House Holiday Gift Drive, Seniors on the Move, community job fairs and emergency services training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.