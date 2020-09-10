Following months of emergency spending due to widespread pandemic-related needs, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will be presented with a $3.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21, including $180 million for additional COVID-19 pandemic spending. The proposed budget to come before the board Sept. 29, will include a deferral of $12 million in capital projects for renovations of the Human Resources department and a countywide strategic energy master plan. Officials are also proposing a net county cost reduction of $16.8 million. An additional $20.5 million reduction in Measure K funding will also be captured in the budget due to a deferral of the Pescadero Fire Station. Reductions in the Affordable Housing Fund and the Board of Supervisors district-discretionary allocations will account for $5 million worth of cuts to Measure K spending. When presenting the recommended budget to the board earlier this year, County Manager Mike Callagy informed supervisors substantial cuts would be made to various departments due to the pandemic. Approximately $65 million to $100 million in budget revenue losses was projected at the time and supervisors requested each department write letters detailing what the budget cuts would mean to services to help influence decision making. Despite persisting deficit concerns, the county has allocated $180 million for COVID-19 needs including personal protective equipment, shelter facilities, staffing and telecommuting. Due to the pandemic and recently wildfires, the county received federal and state assistance, including $134 million in CARES Act funding and $39 million from FEMA wildfire aid. Of CARES Act funds, $24.8 has been spent along with $18.6 of FEMA wildfire aid. County officials anticipate claiming a minimum of $48 million in additional FEMA funds from COVID-19 and wildfire relief.
San Mateo County to consider next fiscal year’s budget
- Daily Journal Staff Report
