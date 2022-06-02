San Mateo County and sheriff’s deputies remain far apart from a new contract agreement despite operating without one since 2020, with union representatives pessimistic due to pay and retirement health benefits disagreements.
“I don’t see a resolution any time soon,” Deputy Sheriff’s Association President David Wozniak said, noting the two sides are farther apart than two years ago. “Our position has not changed. You need to keep us competitive with other departments.”
Wozniak said the Deputy Sheriff’s Association is fighting for better pay and retiree health benefits, with issues around the conversion of sick leave of particular importance. The current retiree medical plan was put in place in 1999, with sick leave converted to a cash payout for retirement funding. However, the current plan punishes women who might not have the same sick leave time as a man if they give birth and take time off. Others affected include those who have medical issues on the job. The county is also requiring any new retiree health benefits to be cost neutral. Wozniak called a cost-neutral plan unreasonable because it is based on a sick leave policy from more than 20 years ago that doesn’t account for inflation and gradually rising living costs. Efforts to change the existing sick leave terms have been unsuccessful. The DSA and county negotiators disagree over how long the new plans should be cost-effective. Wozniak said the county wants the new program to be cost-effective far longer than the DSA proposal.
“They are telling us they are not willing to spend a penny more in the future. It’s just not reasonable at all,” Wozniak said.
San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said both sides agreed to the contract delay to look at retiree health benefits, and it wasn’t something the county put off on its own. Callagy said the Board of Supervisors offered generous options in the past, noting the county remains competitive against other Bay Area counties. Callagy said the county wants retiree health plans to be cost neutral to taxpayers.
“We want to get this resolved. We value the men and women in the Sheriff’s Department who serve the public,” Callagy said.
The current contract states the county’s deputies will have a 1% higher pay rate than those in the other Bay Area counties. A new contract would also ensure they will be the highest paid in the Bay Area. Deputies currently make around $10,000, according to Wozniak. Callagy, who worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, said very few people in his time left for more dollars or different benefits, with salaries often in flux.
“It’s not all about money and benefits. Many employees do it because they love the environment they are in. They feel valued, and there are invested,” Callagy said.
Wozniak said the 1% contract language was expired with the current contract, noting homes in Alameda and Contra Costa counties can run $500,000 to $1 million less, much more than a 1% pay increase could cover. Wozniak said officers with city police departments, like the Redwood City Police Department, can often earn a couple of thousand dollars more per month than deputies. Wozniak also criticized the attitude people won’t leave because of salaries, noting some deputies have left for money to go to cheaper places like Tracy and Livermore.
“Unless that attitude shifts, I don’t see how we are ever going to reach a deal,” Wozniak said.
The Sheriff’s Office deputy contract expired in January 2021, with the last pay raise in January 2020. However, the contract terms stay in place until a new agreement.
Even if the two sides reach an agreement contract, the Sheriff’s Office still faces a deputy staffing shortage of around 100 unfilled positions, with about 73 full-time vacancies. Wozniak said in 2020, 46 people left, and the Sheriff’s Office could only hire 43. However, 63 people left in 2021, and just 23 joined, with only six people brought on in 2022, something unsustainable in the long run. The low staffing levels affect deputy safety, morale and public safety, he added.
The Sheriff’s Office is the largest agency in the county, with around 773 total staff. The pandemic, current job market forces and the social justice movement around policing have also made people second guess a law enforcement career. San Mateo County housing costs also play a role. Many people leave for Alameda and Contra Costa counties for lower housing costs.
San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said the lack of a contract and salary increase affects the department’s ability to recruit and retain staff. He said people recently had gotten job offers from San Mateo County but picked other counties because of better pay and benefits.
“It’s demoralizing for my personnel,” Bolanos said. “I think when they see other agencies in the county that may not have all the challenges that we have being paid significantly more than us, it is a negative thing for them.”
