Chinedu Okobi

Chinedu Okobi

San Mateo County has settled a civil lawsuit brought by the family of Chinedu Okobi, alleging that sheriff’s deputies used excessive force that resulted in Okobi’s death in 2018, with the family to receive $4.5 million, a copy of the settlement document shows.

Chinedu Okobi, the 36-year-old son of Nigerian immigrants, died after sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop him while he was walking on the 1400 block of El Camino Real on Oct. 3, 2018. Okobi was hit with a Taser by a sheriff’s deputy after being stopped for jaywalking. His death triggered an investigation into the actions of those involved and calls from the community to reconsider Taser use when attempting to arrest someone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription