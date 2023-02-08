San Mateo County has settled a civil lawsuit brought by the family of Chinedu Okobi, alleging that sheriff’s deputies used excessive force that resulted in Okobi’s death in 2018, with the family to receive $4.5 million, a copy of the settlement document shows.
Chinedu Okobi, the 36-year-old son of Nigerian immigrants, died after sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop him while he was walking on the 1400 block of El Camino Real on Oct. 3, 2018. Okobi was hit with a Taser by a sheriff’s deputy after being stopped for jaywalking. His death triggered an investigation into the actions of those involved and calls from the community to reconsider Taser use when attempting to arrest someone.
An attorney for Okobi’s family had previously questioned whether the deputies’ use of force was appropriate and started a civil case on behalf of the family. Okobi’s sister, Ebele Okobi, previously expressed sentiments that there was not a sufficient explanation from authorities for why her brother was stopped by deputies that day.
A toxicology report showed Okobi had no drugs, medication or alcohol in his body when he died, and an autopsy found Okobi had an enlarged heart and died from cardiac arrest following physical exertion, physical restraint and recent electro-muscular disruption.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office cleared deputies of any criminal charges five months after his death because it determined deputies acted reasonably as law enforcement officers. The DA’s Office cited deputies attempting to detain Okobi for several vehicle code violations, attempting to de-escalate the incident before arresting him, using nonlethal force to subdue Okobi and requesting medical assistance.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, according to spokesperson Javier Acosta.
Okboi’s death was cited by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, when he introduced a state bill to decriminalize jaywalking to prevent police encounters that could potentially become life-threatening. The bill, AB 2147, The Freedom To Walk Act, was passed in 2022. County officials agreed to spend nearly $1 million on hundreds of new Tasers in 2020, which law enforcement officers claim are less lethal than older models.
A copy of the lawsuit noted the money would come from insurance rather than the county. The document showed the family signed the document by September 2022. Money will be set aside for Okobi’s daughter, who is a minor. The case was heard in the United States District Court in the Northern District of California.
