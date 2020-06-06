Mass demonstrations organized across the county and the gradual reopening of various businesses could result in an uptick of COVID-19 cases, a scenario for which county officials say they’re prepared.
The statement, made during an online press conference Friday afternoon, followed a series of updates on the latest health order by the county’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow which goes into effect Saturday, June 6. The biggest changes include the loosening of dining restrictions, allowing eateries to serve sit-down guests outdoors, permitted social distancing requirements can be followed.
Updates were also presented on the number of patients infected by COVID-19, a highly infectious respiratory disease which inspired the initial mid-March sheltering order. In San Mateo County, infections have risen to 2,299 cases with a death toll of 88, four more than previously reported.
Of the 66 reported patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, 21 are currently receiving care in the ICU. Officials raised concern for the total deaths of those living in long-term care facilities, which sits at 59 individuals. There have been 29 coronavirus-related deaths in each of the 80-89 and 90+ age groups, which is the majority of the county’s cases.
The county has moved to permit the reopening of all businesses permitted to do so under the state’s phase 2 reopening plan, including low-contact retailers, manufacturing, office work when telework is not available, and outdoor museums.
Public gatherings are still required to remain below 100 individuals but the past week has proven the difficulty in enforcing such an order. Thousands gathered multiple days this week to protest police killings of black individuals.
County officials noted their support for the right of protesters to demonstrate but highlighted the importance of attendees to use their best judgment when deciding whether to attend such an event. A county health and safety protest guideline recommends protesters monitor their symptoms at least 14 days after the public gathering and to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. County Manager Mike Callagy said the possible effect on county virus infections due to the week’s events are still unknown.
“We don’t know what the impact will be but anywhere where people are yelling or singing is certainly dangerous. But we won’t know for two or three weeks,” he said.
The remark was also related to mounting pressure for religious organizations to return to weekly services. Callagy noted monitoring social distancing would be more feasible within churches than at public demonstrations but also said he noticed most demonstrators wore face coverings as a step for infection prevention. Attendance at religious services and cultural ceremonies is limited to a maximum of 25% of building capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is lower.
The latest order also permits charter boat operators to begin taking passengers out for fishing trips and extends attendance for funerals to allow for indoor processions of 10 guests and outdoor possessions of 25.
The county has added an additional COVID-19 testing site in Half Moon Bay for any San Mateo County resident, 18 years or older, who wants to be tested. Testing is available by appointment (must register 72 hours in advanced) on June 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cunha Intermediate School. For more information about COVID-19 resources and testing, call 211.
