Hitty in pink • Someone in a pink fur coat hit tried getting the attention of an employee on Main Street in Redwood City by hitting them, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
SAN MATEO
Scam. Someone was told by a bank on Borel Place teller they were falling for a scam, it was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Stolen vehicle. A car was stolen on El Camino Real after it was left running, it was reported at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
City ordinance violation. A food truck on Tilton Avenue was out selling food after having been cited before, it was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Burglary. Someone broke into a building on Palm Avenue to sleep, it was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Trespassing. Someone was passed out on a bench on Gateway Drive, it was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Drunk driver. A possible drunk driver was seen throwing a vodka bottle out of the window of their car while weaving through traffic on Wharfside Road, it was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
