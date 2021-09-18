That’s creepy: Someone was taking pictures of their neighbor walking out of her apartment on North San Mateo Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone got out of a vehicle on North Humboldt Street and unsuccessfully tried to steal a dog before quickly driving off, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Disturbance. A man holding a spray can was yelling at a woman and kicking her door on Lyonridge Lane, it was reported 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Disturbance. Someone was walking around a parking lot on South El Camino Real, making screaming noises and taking to herself, it was reported 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.