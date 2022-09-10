That sounds shocking — Someone fired a Taser on Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo scaring a nearby dog walker, it was reported 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
SAN BRUNO
That sounds shocking — Someone fired a Taser on Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo scaring a nearby dog walker, it was reported 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole chips and other items on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Stolen vehicle. A man’s caregiver and caregiver’s friend took his vehicle on North Bayshore Circle, it was reported 7:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for grand theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle code violation at San Antonio and Santa Domingo avenues, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for robbery on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a backpack on the 400 block of East Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 500 block of Barcelona Drive, between 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
