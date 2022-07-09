Johnnie, Jack, Jose and Jim? — A man had four bottles of hard liquor on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. A vehicle window was smashed and items were taken on Howard and Lorton avenues, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Vehicle burglary. A car window was smashed and items were taken on Primrose Road, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Vehicle burglary. A vehicle window was smashed and items were taken on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Vehicle burglary. Someone had their car broken into and items stolen on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
