Two-wheel trade: A bike was stolen from an open carport on Fulton Street in Redwood City and replaced with another bike that was possibly stolen as well, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man was issued a citation on the 1100 block of Old County Road after he shoplifted merchandise from a home improvement store and was found to have drug paraphernalia in his backpack, it was reported 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Arrest. A man on the 1400 block of El Camino Real attempted to flee during a traffic stop regarding a vehicle code violation, but was eventually caught and arrested after a record check revealed he had a felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and was sex registrant out of compliance, it was reported 3:37 a.m. Friday, July 9.
Citation. A man on the 500 block of El Camino Real was cited after a record check found that he had three misdemeanor warrants and a probation search of him revealed a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.