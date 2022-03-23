Born to be wild — Someone revved their engine loudly on Sequoia Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
BURLINGAME
Battery. Someone threw water on another customer on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Malicious mischief. Someone manipulated a vehicle’s lock on Howard Avenue, it was reported 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Found property. Someone returned a lost wallet to its owner on Newhall Road, it was reported 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone thought they saw a person under a parked vehicle on Albemarle Way, it was reported 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
BELMONT
Disturbance. Someone saw a juvenile riding an electric bike and being disrespectful on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Barking dog. Someone complained that they heard a dog barking in a backyard for two hours on Clipper Drive, it was reported 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Parking complaint. Someone parked in the handicap stall without a placard on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
