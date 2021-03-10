Take yourself a spa day: Face cream and other items were taken from a store on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday, March 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving and hitting several cones on Interstate 380 eastbound ramp to San Bruno, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday, March 8.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a San Bruno resident’s vehicle overnight on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
Accident. A blue Honda minivan hit a silver Toyota RAV4 and refused to exchange information on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Petty theft. A package valued at $2,000 was stolen from a San Bruno resident’s mailroom, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday, March 5.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Millbrae resident threatened a woman then charged at her outside of a grocery store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
Mountain lion sighting. A Millbrae resident spotted a mountain lion via their home security cameras in the area of Aura Vista, it was reported at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.
