Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Take yourself a spa day: Face cream and other items were taken from a store on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

SAN BRUNO

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday, March 8.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving and hitting several cones on Interstate 380 eastbound ramp to San Bruno, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday, March 8. 

Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a San Bruno resident’s vehicle overnight on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 7.

Accident. A blue Honda minivan hit a silver Toyota RAV4 and refused to exchange information on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, March 6.

Petty theft. A package valued at $2,000 was stolen from a San Bruno resident’s mailroom, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday, March 5.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. A Millbrae resident threatened a woman then charged at her outside of a grocery store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, March 4.

Mountain lion sighting. A Millbrae resident spotted a mountain lion via their home security cameras in the area of Aura Vista, it was reported at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription