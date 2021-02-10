They had to be taught a lesson: There was noise coming from a parking lot due to a class being held outside on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct at a Comfort Suites on East Grand Avenue, it was reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at a Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Arrest. An arrest was made for suspicious circumstances on Escanyo Drive, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Copper Vision on Eccles Avenue, it was reported at 6:06 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Narcotics. Possession of narcotics was reported on El Camino Real at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Assault. There was an assault at St. Vincent de Paul on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Robbery. There was a robbery at Costco on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
