Spooky: Some teens were on the roof of a restroom on Gull Avenue in Redwood City were throwing items at kids trick or treating, it was reported 8:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was contacted inside his vehicle on the corner of El Camino Real and was found to be under the influence of alcohol leading to an arrest, it was reported 7:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Arrest. A man was arrested for reckless driving and an outstanding felony warrant on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:28 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Citation. A man was contacted on the 900 block of El Camino Real and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant resulting in a citation, it was reported 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Burglary. Someone stole a vehicle’s valet key worth approximately $500 from the 100 block of El Camino Real and burglarized a vehicle, it was reported 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Citation. A man was contacted on the 600 block of Broadway and was found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants resulting in a citation, it was reported 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
