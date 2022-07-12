They’re going off the deep end — A group of four to six people trespassed and refused to leave the pool area on Port Royal Avenue in Foster City, it was reported 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
SAN MATEO
Minor injury accident. A man on his bike was hit by a blue SUV at the corner of South El Camino Real and East Fifth Avenue, it was reported 7:01 a.m. Thursday, June 30.
Residential burglary. Someone entered a house on South Delaware Street through the roof, it was reported 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Vandalism. Someone damaged a mailbox with a hammer on Edison Street, it was reported 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Auto theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a tan Honda Accord on 41st Avenue, it was reported 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Theft. Someone stole a license plate on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Monday, June 27.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was throwing items into traffic on the corner of California Drive and Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Vehicle burglary. A vehicle’s windows were smashed and items taken on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Robbery. Someone stole from a store on Burlingame Avenue and threatened to pepper spray an employee when confronted, it was reported 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Malicious mischief. There was graffiti spotted on Highland Avenue, it was reported 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
