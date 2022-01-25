Wonder what they saw? — Someone was concerned because they saw a dumpster fire on Cowan Road in Burlingame, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the passenger side front window of a car parked on the 200 block of El Camino Real and stole a gray backpack containing a wallet with miscellaneous credit cards, cash and electronics worth approximately $6,250, it occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Citation. Someone received a citation for possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the first block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Citation. Someone received a citation after they were found to have a suspended California driver’s license after a traffic enforcement stop on the corner of El Camino Real and Victoria Avenue, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone complained of a vehicle blocking a driveway, and they wanted the vehicle cited and towed on Masson Avenue, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a group of people lighting objects on fire on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a mailroom on Commodore Drive, it was reported 2:53 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Fraud. Someone wired $8,500 from the bank account of a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.