Wonder what they saw? — Someone was concerned because they saw a dumpster fire on Cowan Road in Burlingame, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

MILLBRAE

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the passenger side front window of a car parked on the 200 block of El Camino Real and stole a gray backpack containing a wallet with miscellaneous credit cards, cash and electronics worth approximately $6,250, it occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Citation. Someone received a citation for possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the first block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Citation. Someone received a citation after they were found to have a suspended California driver’s license after a traffic enforcement stop on the corner of El Camino Real and Victoria Avenue, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

SAN BRUNO

Vehicle code violation. Someone complained of a vehicle blocking a driveway, and they wanted the vehicle cited and towed on Masson Avenue, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a group of people lighting objects on fire on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a mailroom on Commodore Drive, it was reported 2:53 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Fraud. Someone wired $8,500 from the bank account of a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

