Really ruffled their feathers: Someone reported a dead bird in their driveway on Antique Forest Lane in Belmont, it was reported 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone on the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue was contacted for violating their restraining order and was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, it was reported 4:38 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
Burglary. Someone stole approximately $1,168 worth of items from a storage unit on the 200 block of Adrian Road between Monday, Feb. 1, and Friday, July 16, when it was reported 10:33 a.m..
Arrest. Someone on the 500 block of Broadway was arrested for defecating in public and possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported 6:42 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Arrest. A man between the first and 100 block of Murchison Drive was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.