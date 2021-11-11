Shoot, I don’t know? Someone was holding a shotgun on West 25th Avenue in San Mateo, but it was unclear if it was part of a Halloween costume, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
BELMONT
Threat. Someone has been receiving threats from a tenant on Marburger Avenue, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Vandalism. Someone threw something at a window and broke it on Continentals Way, it was reported 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Theft. Someone saw a Belmont resident stealing appliances from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Theft. Someone stole $20,000 on Shoreway Road, it was reported 9:46 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Animal call. Someone saw a limping deer jump a fence on the corner of Notre Dame and Valley View avenues, it was reported 9:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
