Santa came early? — Someone found two large bags of marijuana in a room on Concourse Drive in Belmont, it was reported 2:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole a $250 dress on Escondido Way, it was reported 6:16 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Citizen assist. Someone saw a person drinking alcohol in a park on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Parking citation. Someone received a citation for partially blocking a driveway with their car on Middle Road, it was reported 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Barking dog. Someone complained of a dog that was barking for over two hours on Elmer Street, it was reported 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Citizen assist. Someone complained about their neighbor on Marburger Avenue, it was reported 11:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.