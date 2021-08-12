Just stop: Someone complained of a car running stop signs on the corner of Hiller Street and Mountain View Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for hitting a vehicle, possibly causing a tire to fall off and then driving away, it was reported 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
Suspicious person. A woman was walking her dog on Birch Street and saw a male behind a building who then ran in front of the building once he saw her, it was reported 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Disturbance. Three men were drinking alcohol and making lots of noise in a truck parked on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported 9:42 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft, it was reported 3:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
DUI. Someone was issued a DUI on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 3:04 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Oyster Point Marina Harbor Master on Harbor Master Road, it was reported 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the corner of Roebling Road and East Grand Avenue, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.