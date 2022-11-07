Good for a snicker — A group reported threatening signage in front of a residence on Balboa Avenue in Burlingame. The sign read “No treats,” it was reported 6:37 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
MILLBRAE
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 5:34 am
Arrest. A San Francisco resident resisted arrest for driving a stolen vehicle by ramming the vehicle into the reporting deputies’ vehicle. They were ultimately arrested on the 600 block of Magnolia Drive and were in possession of drug paraphernalia, stolen merchandise and burglary tools. It was reported 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a parked vehicle from Chadbourne Avenue, it occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and 8:14 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Petty theft. Someone stole items worth approximately $689 from an unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Toyon Drive, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting and possessing a debit card that did not belong to them on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone wearing blue jeans and a white shirt stole a speaker, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole two rear license plates, it was reported 4:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Fraud. Someone was defrauded $6,100, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an incident involving narcotics, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
BURLINGAME
Battery. A physical altercation broke out between two adults on California Drive. One of the adults was placed under citizen’s arrest, it was reported 5:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving under the influence on El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported 8:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for a drug offense on Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Arrest. Someone in a silver BMW was taken into custody for driving under the influence on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 6:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
