Move it, ya turkey!
Someone saw a wild turkey in traffic lanes in Belmont on the corner of Ralston Avenue and South Road, it was reported 3:28 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
SAN BRUNO
Citation. Someone complained that a car was fully blocking their driveway, and they needed to leave for work on Georgia Avenue, it was reported 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Disturbance. Someone’s spouse threw a phone and keys at them on Clark Avenue, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Friday, March 11.
Fraud. Someone received a call from AT&T offering a promotion and purchased $380 worth of eBay cards to claim the prize on Merced Drive, it was reported 5 p.m. Friday, March 11.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole on Primrose Road, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Malicious mischief. Someone keyed a vehicle on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Disturbance. Someone disputed with their neighbor on Morrell Avenue, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Malicious mischief. Someone damaged a parking meter on California Drive, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw juveniles knock at a door and leave on Bloomfield Road, it was reported 5:34 p.m. Monday, March 14.
BELMONT
Theft from a vehicle. Someone stole credit cards from an unlocked vehicle on Chula Vista Drive, it was reported 10:10 a.m. Monday, March 14.
Citizen assist. Someone said they were assaulted by their father on F Street, it was reported 3:34 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
Parking complaint. Someone parked blocking a fire hydrant on Wessex Way, it was reported 6:43 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Code enforcement. Someone saw a dog that was left unleashed on a field on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 4:53 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone reported loud music and karaoke coming from a church on Columbia Drive, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 29.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman reported a large, laundry-type bag with a toxic smell coming from it that was left on her porch on South El Camino Real 11:24 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Disturbance. Workers were loitering at a medical center on South Eldorado Street, whistling at patients as they entered the surgery center, it was reported 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.