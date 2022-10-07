Lather, rinse, repeat — A man wearing a black shirt and green army pants stole $300 worth of shampoo and conditioner from Bovet Road in San Mateo, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
MILLBRAE
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Lather, rinse, repeat — A man wearing a black shirt and green army pants stole $300 worth of shampoo and conditioner from Bovet Road in San Mateo, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for shoplifting items from a store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it occurred between 11:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Petty theft. Someone stole multiple bollards, worth approximately $1,200, on the 300 block of Roblar Avenue, it was reported 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Vandalism. Someone shattered the rear window of a vehicle with a large rock on the 900 block of Hillcrest Boulevard, it occurred 11:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Citation. A Novato resident was cited for stealing from a grocery store and resisting arrest on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized the garage door of a local business on the 500 block of Ludeman Lane, resulting in approximately $2,500 in damages. It occurred 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Trespass. A Miami resident was arrested for trespassing on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
FOSTER CITY
Noninjury accident. A vehicle pushed in the bumper of another vehicle in a parking space on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole tools from an unlocked vehicle on Vintage Park Drive, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was taken into custody for possessing drug paraphernalia on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 7:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was taken into custody on a $20,000 warrant for elder abuse. A police officer initiated activity on the corner of Juno Lane and Dorado Lane, it was reported 4:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole multiple packages on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 3:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Thomas Morgan said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.