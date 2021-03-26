Carjack: Someone went out to his Prius on Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno in the morning to find that there was a jack underneath it but the catalytic converter was not taken, it was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
MILLBRAE
Narcotics. Someone was found to be under the influence of narcotics and driving on a suspended license on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Shoplifting. Someone was cited for shoplifting at a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Shoplifting. Someone was cited for shoplifting at a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
Robbery. Someone emerged from a car and wrestled a woman’s purse from her arms as she was crossing the street at Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday, March 12.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone wearing all black clothing was wandering around an apartment complex on Santa Helena Avenue saying that she was looking for a little girl; the resident was concerned because his daughter is the only young girl in the building, it was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Burglary. Two individuals broke into a storage unit on National Avenue; one was wearing a gray sweater and black jeans and the other was wearing a gray checkered sweater, it was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Malicious mischief. A vehicle’s tires were slashed, both mirrors were broken off and eggs were thrown all over the vehicle on Sixth Avenue; the two subjects fled in a 2013 silver Nissan Altima, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
