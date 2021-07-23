Rage in the morning: A woman in a white SUV ran through a stop sign on Farm Hill Boulevard in Redwood City, pulled up behind another driver and blocked them in while swearing, it was reported 7:47 a.m. Friday, July 16.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Cited. Someone was cited for their suspicious vehicle on the corner of San Mateo Avenue and Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:09 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after police officers recovered a vehicle from the Oyster Point Boulevard off-ramp of Highway 101, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person on Mission Road was reported 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from the corner of Olive and California avenues, it was reported 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Goodwill Industries on Kenwood Way at 10:48 a.m. Monday, July 12.
