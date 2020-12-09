Continuing efforts to reach functional zero homelessness, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to purchase a hotel in Half Moon Bay to be converted into transitional housing.
Just more than $8 million of Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds will be used to purchase the Coastside Inn, at 230 South Cabrillo Highway. Room priority would be for coastal residents, said County Manager Mike Callagy who noted a 2019 study found 230 unsheltered residents live along the coast.
County officials have now purchased three hotels to use as housing for vulnerable populations, two of which are in Redwood City. The TownePlace Suites Hotel, costing $29.3 million, is located in the Redwood Shores neighborhood and will provide 95 units ranging from studios to three bedrooms, to vulnerable seniors. The Pacific Inn, a 75-unit hotel along El Camino Real costing $21.5 million, will be used as transitional housing.
The state provided $33 million to help the county purchase the first two hotels through a program called Project Homekey, evolving from the state’s COVID-driven temporary housing program Project Roomkey. Similar to the Half Moon Bay location, CARES funds were used to pay the remaining balance.
Before the year ends, the county will begin a pilot program at the Coastside Inn, in which a small group of homeless residents will enter the facility. Jurisdictions are federally required to have all CARES Act funding spent and any facility purchased through the funding source operating by Dec. 30.
Like the Redwood City locations, substantial concerns were raised by residents regarding public safety. Some noted the building’s close proximity to schools and others disliked having the facility near downtown. All who disapproved said the deal was rushed and lacked community outreach, a criticism Redwood City residents shared.
Alternatively, about half of those who spoke, including many coastside residents, applauded officials for actively attempting to house unsheltered community members.
Despite community dissent, the Half Moon Bay City Council voiced support for the purchase after hosting two community meetings on the matter. City Manager Bob Nisbet called the events “emotional” and said public opinion is split in three, between those who don’t want to see the project moved ahead, those who do and those still undecided.
“The community is not united in support of the acquisition. … It’s not clear what the final tally is but I would say the rule of three applies here,” said Nisbit.
The council’s support came with a request for a memorandum of understanding and that the county meets its commitment to help with economic losses from the hotel closing. In a letter to the county, the city listed nine points it views as essential by residents and wants the county to address which largely focused on management details.
Similar requests were made by the Redwood Shores Community Association to which the county agreed. Concessions included allowing the organization to review the request for qualifications form sent out to interested operators, ensuring a presentation from the selected operator is delivered before a contract is signed and participating in a quarterly meeting the first year the facility is established where concerns can be raised and addressed.
Callagy and supervisors all assured the public that the facility would be properly managed, potentially by the nonprofit Samaritan House. Supervisor Don Horsley, who has spent a decade working on homeless housing, said officials are attempting to provide a solution for homelessness that persists in encampments, creeks and RVs.
“I hear a bunch of people saying ‘drugs and crime.’ They are there now. They are already there. We are not going to open a facility that will increase crime or drugs. We will make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Horsley. “You cannot treat drug and alcohol problems in a creek. You have to have housing before you can deal with those issues.”
Soon after the pandemic struck the region, the county began to shelter more than 180 people in hotels, an effort which has cost nearly a million dollars a month. Owning the buildings outright will serve as a major cost saver for the county, said Callagy.
