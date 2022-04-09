A new labor contract between San Mateo County and its nurses union was ratified Thursday, promising the health care workers better pay, greater say in infectious disease protections and improved language around anti-discrimination and harassment.
“The nurses are thrilled to have secured this unprecedented contract,” said Margarita Harrington, a San Mateo Medical Center surgical clinic charge nurse and bargaining team member, in a press release announcing the contract ratification. “The improvements included in this contract are important to retain and recruit experienced nurses. We know this, in turn, greatly benefits our patients and our community.”
The new contract received 94% approval from county nurses, represented by the California Nurses Association. In an interview, Harrington said she and her RN colleagues are very happy with the contract, noting she saw the greatest amount of turnout to vote on the document this go-round than during the previous seven contract negotiations she’s seen in her 25 years with the county.
A key provision included in the contract grants assurance nurses can provide input on the development of infectious disease protocol by placing a representative on the County Health’s Infectious Disease Control Committee.
In recent years, Harrington said union representatives have been very proactive in meeting with management to advocate for nurses and their needs for personal protective equipment. Now, with a representative directly on the committee, Harrington said the hope is that needs will be met quicker.
“This person will be our voice,” Harrington said. “They’ll be able to participate and really work collaboratively with the infectious disease control group to figure out what it is the nurses need.”
Language clarifying meals and breaks for correctional facility nurses was also included in the new contract. Harrington said the provision will ensure the county provides meals to nurses who often have to work double shifts given short staffing.
Additionally, a minimum wage increase of 19.5% over the next four years and a county commitment to create a discrimination and harassment-free workplace was also included in the document.
Harrington said the six-month negotiations went well and credited the pandemic with exposing leadership to the types of pressures nurses face while on the job. After two years of responding to the pandemic and detailing that experience to decision-makers, Harrington also shared hope officials will recognize the importance of recruiting and retaining nursing staff moving forward.
“We shouldn’t have to wait for a pandemic to occur to make sure we have enough nurses. So with this hopefully we can have a good body of nurses so we can serve the community and take care of everybody in a safe environment,” Harrington said.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the agreement within the month, Harrington said. Once approved, the contract will take effect retroactively, covering Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 27, 2025. County Executive Officer Mike Callagy recently told supervisors he would not be accepting a salary increase until labor negotiations with all union groups were finalized. County officials said it would be premature to comment on the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.