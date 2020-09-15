The San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District will have a new district manager as Brian Weber is slated to take over for Dr. Chindi Peavey, who is retiring after five years.
The district’s Board of Directors voted for the selection in August. Weber, the assistant manager for the past seven years, will take over Oct. 1.
“Brian has worked closely with all the staff to support and deliver excellent service to the public,” Board of Trustees President Kati Martin said in a statement. “The board looks forward to a bright future working with Brian.”
