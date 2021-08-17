Dozens of San Mateo County firefighters have been deployed to the Northern California Dixie Fire, repaying support given to the region during last year’s historic fire season.
“We’re happy to do our part and hopefully we get a handle on this soon,” Central County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Ken Giacotto said.
Between 46 and 50 crew members from the county are currently aiding in fighting against the Dixie Fire, a nearly 570,000-acre burn across four counties. After being ignited more than a month ago, the fire is still expanding while remaining only 31% contained.
An additional strike team from the county was deployed this week including personnel from Central County, Menlo Park and Woodside fire departments. The team, including five engines and about 20 personnel, will relieve another crew previously deployed to the area and will remain at the fire for 14 days.
Fire departments across the state operate under the California Fire Assistance Agreement which outlines the terms and conditions for local agencies to respond to fires through the California Fire Service and Rescue Emergency Mutual Aid System.
Menlo Park Fire Department Operations Chief Dan Coyle said a total of five Menlo Park firefighters are currently at the Dixie Fire and are slated to be relieved on Tuesday. His department has declined to send additional support, having assessed local staffing needs. In case of a local emergency, he said those firefighters could be called back to the area.
“We would never leave our own jurisdiction in jeopardy,” Coyle said.
Giacotto noted personnel support is deployed on a voluntary basis with 10 Central County firefighters aiding in the Dixie Fire currently. Additional county support beyond the up to 50 firefighters is also on the scene, including line medics, division chiefs and radio communication personnel, he said.
“We do everything we can to support the state,” Giacotto said. “It’s one of those pay-it-forward types of things.”
The new crew will be the county’s sixth rotated to help fight the Dixie Fire, providing six weeks of support. Coyle said the fire has taken a physical toll on crew members forced to breathe in the toxic air under laborious conditions.
But the response is also good training for firefighters in case of a local emergency, similar to last year’s CZU Lightning Complex. Sparked by thousands of lightning strikes during a dry storm, the fire burned more than 86,500 acres of land between San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
While the crews are eager to shower, rest and see their own families, spirits remain high, he said. Both department leaders further affirmed their commitment to supporting Northern California crews with fighting the Dixie Fire as long as local needs are met.
“They’re happy to be helping,” Coyle said. “As long as the need is there we’ll keep going.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.