Editor,
The Tuesday, Aug 17, story in the San Mateo Daily Journal (“Locals fighting the Dixie fire”) is a timely reminder that even in the most challenging of times there are going to be people who rise to the occasion.
The dozens of San Mateo County firefighters along with line medics and radio communications personnel who are currently engaged in helping to fight the dreadful Dixie Fire cannot be thanked and honored enough. May their courageous and selfless actions give strength and encouragement to us all.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
