The San Mateo County Event Center and Fair is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious Western Fairs Association Merrill Award for its 2022 Farmworker Heroes Appreciation Day at the Fair.
The Merrill Award, named in honor of Western Fairs Association Founder Louis Merrill, and is awarded to fair programs that clearly demonstrate innovation, vision and excellence. It is the highest honor a fair can receive.
“It has been a privilege to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Farmworkers,” Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center and Fair, said in a press release. “This award is a testament to our Farmworkers, the legacy of Cesar Chavez, our team and the San Mateo County community.”
There will be a Farmworker Heroes Day to recognize the contributions of farmworkers at the San Mateo County Fair, June 3-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.