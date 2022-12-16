An investigation into allegations of vote trading attempts by individuals trying to influence the San Mateo mayoral process is now in the hands of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the city of San Mateo submitted a letter to his office Thursday morning asking to investigate the allegations individuals tried to convince a San Mateo councilmember to trade their vote.
San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee said she was approached on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11 by individuals claiming she could be voted mayor if she agreed to vote for a certain candidate to fill a vacant council seat.
“Any time there is an allegation someone was trying to violate the law by offering to trade a position of appointment, it strikes at the core of the democratic process, and we take it very seriously,” Wagstaffe said.
At a Dec. 12 council meeting, Lee said individuals attempted to convince her to support Cliff Robbins, a member of the San Mateo Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, for the fifth seat in exchange for her becoming mayor. Lee has declined to say who approached her. Robbins publicly denied any knowledge or involvement.
The situation occurred over an impasse in appointing Lee as mayor by a four-person council. Two councilmembers wanted to fill the council seat first so five people could appoint the mayor instead of four, while two others wanted to vote for the mayor first.
The deadlock lasted a week and left the city without a mayor during that time. The system calls for the councilmembers to rotate annually amongst themselves for the mayor position, and the city charter calls for the council to appoint a member to fill the mayor vacancy.
If the council deadlocks 2-2 to fill the vacancy, the mayor is allowed to make the tiebreak decision within 30 days, according to the charter.
